Limerick woman dies in late-night incident in Ancona, Italy
Precise circumstances of death being investigated after body found in water
General view of marina area in Ancona, Italy, where an Irish woman has died. File photograph: Google Street View
A young Irish woman reported to have been working as a crewhand on a yacht has died in Ancona, Italy.
Local media reported that a woman from Limerick had apparently slipped into the water after returning to the vessel late at night.
The precise circumstances of the death are currently being investigated. A body was discovered in the water in the early hours of Saturday.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that they are assisting the woman’s family. Her name was not being released until confirmation all family members have been informed.