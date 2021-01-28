Limerick winner of €8.5m Lotto draw yet to come forward

Wednesday night’s €8.5 million Lotto draw has been won by an online player in Co Limerick, the National Lottery has confirmed.

A notification to the user’s online account and a separate email have been sent to the ticket holder, who is encouraged to get in touch to begin the process of claiming their prize.

The winning ticket was a €6 Normal Play selection, meaning that the player selected their own winning numbers.

The winning numbers were 7, 24, 27, 33, 34, 40 and the bonus number was 30. It is the eighth Lotto jackpot, and the record highest, won through the National Lottery’s online play channel.

The National Lottery has appealed to all of its online players, especially those in Limerick, to log into their accounts or check their emails.

“One of our lucky players in Limerick will have woken up to an email this morning to confirm that they are the winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot worth €8,530,884. We are still waiting to hear from this winner so we are encouraging all of our online users, especially in Limerick, to check their accounts and emails and if they are the winner, to get in touch so we can officially begin the prize claims process,” a spokesperson for the National Lottery said.

“€8.5 million really is a life-changing sum of money so we will be carefully guiding this winner through this prize claims process over the course of the coming weeks to ensure that they are fully prepared when claiming this massive prize.”