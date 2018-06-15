Limerick teenager dies after 12 metre fall at Spanish hotel

A Co Limerick teenager has died after sustaining catastrophic head injuries after falling 12 metres from a balcony at a hotel in Mallorca.

Jack Walsh’s heartbroken family had travelled from their home in Askeaton, West Limerick, to the Balearic island to say their final goodbyes.

The 19-year-old triplet’s life-support machine was turned off at Son Espases University Hospital, Spain.

He had fallen from a hotel balcony in the early hours of last Tuesday, after arriving to the holiday resort to catch up with friends.

Days beforehand he had sat a Leaving Certificate exam paper at Colaiste Mhuire Askeaton and was travelling to Spain to celebrate finishing his studies.

Several sources confirmed the Walsh family had made the devastating decision to turn off his life support machine on Thursday evening, and that all his family, including his sisters Tara and Orla, and parents, Tony and Sandra, had travelled to be with him in his final moments.

The family are now preparing to make funeral arrangements and to repatriate Mr Walsh’s remains home.

In Mr Walsh’s native West Limerick, tributes have been pouring in from friends and workmates.

Mr Walsh was working as an apprentice with a Limerick electrical sub contracting company for the past eight months.

On Thursday his manager Frank McGovern said everyone was “really devastated” after hearing news of Mr Walsh’s fall.

He described the popular teen as “top class”, “an excellent worker” and a “lovely young fella.”

Mr McGovern said Mr Walsh’s workmates were “very broken up” about the tragedy.

Passing on his “thoughts and prayers” to the Walsh family, he said Jack was “a valued member of the team” who had “a lot of potential”.

Francis Sheehan, Secretary of Askeaton AFC, also paid tribute, describing Mr Walsh as a “key player” in their youths soccer side.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his parents, and his sisters,” he added.

Mr Walsh’s family are well known in Co Limerick soccer circles. Tara and Orla Walsh have both turned out regularly for the Askeaton Ladies soccer team, and Tara recently participated on a soccer scholarship programme at Thomas University Night Hawks, in Thomasville, Georgia.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Walsh’s school principal at Colaiste Mhuire Askeaton, Norma O’Brien, said everyone had been “shocked” by the tragic events in Mallorca.

Ms O’Brien said the school has put in place supports for students effected by the tragedy.

Speaking Thursday, she said: “We are supporting (students) in whatever way we can, through our student support teams, and our critical incident plan.”

Mr Walsh’s friends who he joined in Mallorca, are also trying to come to terms with their sudden loss.

The group, who flew to the island last Monday, have been helping local police with their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic events of the night in question, sources said.

Their families have also travelled to Spain to comfort them.

The group, along with Mr Walsh, had been due to return home today, Friday, June 15th.

“All of the youngsters out there are really upset. I feel sorry for them, its so tragic,” said a source.