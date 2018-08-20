Limerick sponsor JP McManus pays tribute to ‘wonderful bunch of young men’

Vivienne Clarke

Limerick hurling’s sponsor JP McManus has paid tribute to the team as “a wonderful bunch of young men. They bring a lot to the area.”

The leading racehorse owner said it had been really special to join with the team in the dressing room in Croke Park after the All Ireland senior hurling final on Sunday.

Limerick beat last year’s champions Galway 3-16 to 2-18 to win the Liam McCarthy Cup after a 45 year wait to claim the title.

“It was really special to be with the team, they made me feel very welcome,” he said.

He admitted that “the worst thoughts” had gone through his mind in the final minutes of the game especially as it looked like Galway could equalise from a free.

“I feel worse than if I’d played. I am mentally and physically drained, ” he told RTÉ’s News at One of the game’s final nail biting minutes.

Mr McManus, who sponsors the team under the Sporting Limerick branding, said that Sunday’s win had come about because of the county’s hurling academy which had brought players from grassroots level with the full support of parents.

He also paid tribute to the vanquished Galway team saying there were very sporting.

He said that being in Croke Park yesterday had been very special. It was phenomenal and “life changing for some people.”

Mr McManus said he had been involved in hurling for a long time. “I was never any good at playing, but I was very enthusiastic.”

It was great to share the euphoria of an All Ireland win with “thousands and thousands” of people all over the world. “It would lift you.”

Everyone involved with the team was thrilled, he said. “We’ve been a team for a long time.”