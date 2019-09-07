Limerick community mourns after baby boy killed in car crash

A community is mourning the death of a baby boy and praying for his mother’s recovery after a fatal collision in Co Limerick on Friday.

His mother sustained serious head injuries in the two-car collision. Both have been named locally as Dion and Danielle Ryan.

Ms Ryan, in her early 20s, is understood to be originally from Caherconlish but living in Kilteely, Co Limerick.

The young mother’s car was travelling near the village of Cappamore when it was in a collision with another car at the Four Cross Roads shortly after 2pm.

The female driver of the other vehicle was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

However little Dion was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, said gardaí.

Ms Ryan was taken to Cork University Hospital where she remains in a serious condition after sustaining serious head injuries.

The road was closed for several hours for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators. Local gardaí, ambulance crews and units from Cappamore Fire Service all responded to the scene of the collision.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Bruff Garda station on 061-382940.