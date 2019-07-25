Limerick-based student wins silver at International Mathematical Olympiad

A Co Limerick-based student has become only the second person to win a silver medal for Ireland at the world’s most prestigious second-level mathematics competition.

Lucas Bachmann (19), a 6th year student at Glenstal Abbey in Co Limerick, was one of 621 contestants from 112 countries who competed in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in Bath, England.

The annual competition attracts the brightest mathematical brains on the planet. It is regarded as a source of national prestige in Asia in particular, with China, South Korea, North Korea and Thailand prominent among the countries participating.

Mr Bachmann was part of the six-person Irish team selected after sitting two mathematical papers at home. He was born and brought up in Switzerland and then lived in China before his family relocated to Ireland for work purposes four years ago.

He previously won a bronze medal at the competition and hoped to win gold this time around, but was stumped by question about positive integers.

“It was one of those simple questions that had a trick to it in order to solve it. Now I know the trick,” he said. “Everything I have done over the last four years has truly cemented me in participating in this. Computer science had been my favourite subject. That was not a subject I was offered at school in Ireland. Mathematics took over for me then.”

Training camps

In the three weeks leading up to the Olympiad, he did mathematics training camps with the other Irish participants.

“I would say that it is not something that any ordinary student could come in and ace. You need a lot of preparation to even understand the questions.”

Having now studied in three countries, Mr Bachmann says maths in Irish schools is too easy and involves “remembering all the information before exams and then spitting it out”. He said this was not in keeping with the analytical thinking needed to take part in the Olympiad.

The only previous time a student from Ireland gained a silver medal at the Olympiad was Fiachra Knox in 2005. Ireland has participated since 1988.

Laura Cosgrave from Midleton College in Co Cork and Tianyiwa Xie from Alexandra College in Dublin received honourable mentions for their efforts at the competition in Bath.

Three members of the Irish team were born in China, meaning four of the six participants began their mathematical education abroad.

Ireland finished 71st out of 112 countries, an improvement on past performances.

Dr Bernd Kreussler, of Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, who runs the Irish Olympiad, said the predominence of foreign-born students participating for Ireland in recent years reflects on how maths is taught in Irish schools.

“Students who have had their basic education in a school in other countries are much better in dealing with these kind of problems,” he explained.

“In standard school book situation when you are given a problem, you know exactly what to do. You have to be very creative to solve the problems in the Olympiad. This is obviously not something we are well trained at in Ireland.”