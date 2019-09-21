Lightning strikes leave 2,000 homes in southeast without power

The weather is set to take a turn for the worse on Saturday night, with heavy thunder showers expected across the country, Met Éireann has said.

It was cloudy across most of the country on Saturday afternoon, with localised spells of heavy thundery rain.

Temperatures remained above average with highs of 17 to 21 degrees, but strong winds kicked off in the afternoon.

A man is silhouetted against the sun as he walks his dog in Whitby, Yorkshire, on Saturday. High temperatures persisted in England over the weekend but this is likely to end from Saturday night into Sunday. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Approximately 2,000 customers in the southeast were without power on Saturday afternoon as a result of lightning strikes.

The main areas affected were Kilkenny, Carlow and New Ross, a spokesman for the ESB said.

Staying cloudy across the bulk of the country this afternoon with localised spells of heavy thundery rain. Highs of 17 to 21 degrees in fresh to strong southeast winds. pic.twitter.com/wF3igA9llX — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) 21 September 2019 Status Yellow - Thunder warning for Leinster, Monaghan and Waterford



Valid from 11 a.m. today (Saturday) until 3 a.m. tomorrow (Sunday) morning.



For details see https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/x0qxMkwe8E — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) 21 September 2019

By Saturday evening, showers or longer spells of rain will continue to extend nationwide, with further thundery downpours expected overnight, as the remains of Hurricane Humberto make themselves felt after crossing the Atlantic.

Winds will ease while temperatures will drop to between 12 and 15 degrees.

A man walks past a palm tree felled by Hurricane Humberto in the Smiths parish of Bermuda on Thursday. Photograph: Akil J Simmons/AP Photo

A cooler day than Saturday, Sunday will be mostly cloudy and windy with further outbreaks of rain.

While downpours are possible, the heavy wind and rain will ease by Sunday evening. Light showers are expected.

The country will continue to see rain early next week, the national forecaster said.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue into next week, with Monday beginning bright and dry in most places. More rain and strong to gale force winds will arrive in western areas before midday and will spread eastwards. The rain and wind will ease for a time on Monday night.

Showers will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with strong winds and temperatures falling back to below normal.