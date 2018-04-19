Light aircraft crashes near Belfast International Airport

A light aircraft has crashed near Belfast International Airport.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said paramedics and three ambulance crews plus two officers and an air ambulance have been sent to the scene.

The crash is reported to have happened at Nutts Corner.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call at 12:23 this afternoon following reports that a light aircraft had come down near Nutts Corner on approach to Belfast International Airport.

“One rapid response paramedic, three emergency ambulance crews and two officers have been dispatched to the incident.

“The charity air ambulance has also been tasked to the scene.

“This is an ongoing incident and no further information is available at this time.”

A statement from Belfast International Airport said the aircraft was not operating to or from the airport. A spokeswoman said: “It crashed in the vicinity of Loanends, two-three miles from the airport.”

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) statement said: “We are currently attending the scene of a light aircraft on fire near Nutts Corner, Crumlin. “The call was received at 12.22pm today and three fire appliances from Antrim, Crumlin and Glengormley stations are at the scene.

“Ambulance and Police Service of Northern Ireland are also at the scene. The incident is ongoing.” - PA