Light aircraft crashes, catches fire near Belfast International Airport

A light aircraft has crashed and caught fire in Co Antrim.

Paramedics, firefighters, an air ambulance and police attended the scene near Nutts Corner.

No patients have been taken from the scene, the ambulance service said.

The incident happened close to a wooded area shortly after midday on Thursday, two or three miles from Belfast International Airport. A spokeswoman said the aircraft was not operating to or from there. “It crashed in the vicinity of Loanends,” she said.

A statement from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: “No patients were taken from the scene and the major incident was stood down at 12:49.” Nearby roads have been closed.

A NIAS spokeswoman said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call at 12:23 this afternoon following reports that a light aircraft had come down near Nutts Corner.

“NIAS implemented its major incident protocols in response to this incident and one rapid response paramedic, three emergency ambulance crews and four officers were dispatched to the incident. The charity air ambulance was also tasked.”

A PSNI statement confirmed the emergency services were in attendance.

The flight was not connected to either of the two Belfast airports or an airfield in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, spokesmen confirmed.

Newtownards airport, where the Ulster Flying Club is based, said it would make no comment. – Press Association