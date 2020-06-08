Lifting Covid-19 lockdown: Revised roadmap for reopening Ireland

The plan to reopen the State after months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic will largely end on July 20th, and will now only comprise four phases rather than five.

People can travel within their own counties from Monday and the domestic tourism industry will reopen from June 29th in an effort to salvage some of the summer season.

Here is the revised reopening Ireland plan in detail:

Phase Two, Monday, June 8th

Travel: You can travel anywhere within your own county, or up to 20km from your home, whichever is greater.

Gatherings: Groups of up to six people can meet indoors or outdoors but at a two-metre distance.

Cocooning: Those aged over 70 or medically vulnerable may have a “small number of visitors” in their homes with physical distancing. Shops are providing dedicated hours.

Commercial and services: All retail stores are allowed to open again with staggered opening times. Libraries have reopened. Marts without spectators can resume.

Leisure: Groups of up to 15 can meet for outdoor sporting activities. Playgrounds can reopen as can commercial versions of the same. Outdoor camps are allowed for children with no more than 15 people involved. “Certain types” of elite sports training can resume. Greyhound racing can resume but without spectators at tracks.

Work: More people can return to work but working from home remains the message for those who can.

Funerals: Up to 25 people are allowed to attend.

Monday, June 15th

Commercial and services: All retail in shopping centres with no public congregation will be allowed to reopen. People have been told to expect queues, and to go in collect what is necessary and leave.

Phase Three, Monday, June 29th

Travel: All domestic travel restrictions will be lifted.

Gatherings: Prison visits will resume.

Commercial and services: Cafes and restaurants can open again but with social distancing and strict cleaning operations. Creches for children of essential workers and those who need to return to work. Pubs can reopen, effectively operating as restaurants with no bar service. Places of worship will reopen.

Leisure and tourism: Some behind-closed-doors sporting activities can resume. Domestic tourism can resume but no date yet for recommended air travel. This includes hotels, hostels, museums, galleries and caravan parks.

Phase Four, Monday, July 20th

Commercial and services: Creches for all other people can reopen on a limited bases. Hairdressers and barbers can reopen.

Gatherings: Hospital visits can resume. Sometime after this point schools will reopen.

Leisure: Theatres, cinemas, nightclubs and casinos can reopen, but all where social distancing measures can function. Festivals and cultural gatherings can resume but with limited attendance (large weddings will be restricted). Close contact sports, including rugby and boxing, can come back, as can gym activity where high standards of cleaning are employed. Attendances at sports events will resume but with restrictions on numbers. So, too, can indoor activities such as bowling and bingo halls.

Work: Phased return to normal.