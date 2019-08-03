Liffey Swim goes ahead despite pollution warning

Swimmers have taken to the Liffey this morning for the annual race, despite a level of pollution recorded in the Dublin river this week which would close bathing spots covered by water quality regulations.

The first participants for the 100th Liffey Swim entered the water at about midday.

Speaking yesterday after it emerged that water quality tests gave “exceptionally poor” results, a public health expert with the HSE said the Liffey is not designated as a bathing area and therefore did not come under bathing water legislation.

“If this was happening on Dollymount Strand, we would issue a prohibition order, because the water in Dollymount Strand is expected to be at bathing water standard,” said Dr Helena Murray, a specialist in public health medicine with the Department of Public Health in HSE East.

The event organisers, Leinster Open Sea, said every swimmer had been sent the HSE reports and had been asked to take the results on board. Brian Nolan, chairperson of the organisation, said the swimming community was “delighted” the event was going ahead.

Dublin City Council said results from tests taken on Wednesday and Thursday this week were “exceptionally poor, and significantly exceed the maximum permitted levels for designated bathing waters”.

Participants line up for the 100th Liffey Swim Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

The HSE said “swimming and other water-based activities in this water may cause illness”, and advised pregnant women and those with open cuts, wounds or weakened immune systems should avoid water activities. It also said splashing and swallowing water should be avoided as much as possible.

It was hoped that tidal cycles, as well as the release of water by the ESB, will help flush out effluent from the river, but the council said “no guarantees can be given in this regard”. The high levels of sewage in the water were caused by a storm overflow following heavy rains.

Swim Ireland, which is responsible for organising the insurance of the event, said it and Leinster Open Sea had consulted “all relevant stakeholders…in relation to the decision for the race to proceed and we re-iterate that it is a matter for each individual swimmer to consider all the relevant information and make a decision to their participation in the event”.