Life goes on: Meet the first babies born in Ireland in 2021

The first baby born in Ireland in 2021 was born at four seconds past midnight to a Covid-positive mother in the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) Holles Street.

Brodie McWilliams Brown arrived just after midnight. His 19-year-old mother Jennifer McWilliams is doing fine. She was diagnosed with Covid-19 on December 22nd and alerted the hospital. All protocols were followed for her care.

She did not know how she came to be positive for Covid-19, but her symptoms were mild and she was able to proceed with the pregnancy.

The child was born a few weeks early and weighed in at a healthy 7lbs and 10oz.

Speaking about the birth, Jennifer said, “Brody surprised us by coming early, it is a fantastic start to the New Year. We cannot believe that he is the first baby born in Ireland in 2021!

“ I would like to thank all the staff at The National Maternity Hospital who have just been brilliant and have taken the best care of both Brody and I despite me having Covid-19.”

Prof Shane Higgins, master at The National Maternity Hospital, said, “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Jennifer on the birth of her first baby, Brody. We would also like to thank her for alerting us to her positive result prior to coming to the hospital and working with our staff in ensuring a safe outcome for all.

“I would once again like to thank all our staff for their professionalism, dedication and empathy throughout the pandemic. It’s ironic that the first baby born in 2021 at the NMH is to a Covid-positive mum.

“We encourage patients to remain vigilant and to continue to adhere to Government guidelines, whilst we await the rollout of the vaccine. We wish all our patients and family a healthy and Happy New Year.”

Brodie was followed by the birth of a baby at Cork University Hospital at 12.01am.

Baby Foley arrived at 12.01 and seven seconds, according to his father, Michael, who has spent much of his career watching the clock at sporting grounds at home and abroad.

Welcome to the world: Baby Foley shortly after his birth after midnight. Photograph: Proud father, Michael Foley/Twitter.

Kady was born to Vanessa and Garry McLaughlin, from Co Meath.

The as-yet-unnamed boy was born on the final whistle with time added on at Cork University Hospital weighing a healthy 4.16 kilos (or nine pounds two ounces in old money).

Michael Foley is a Sunday Times sports journalist and the author of the acclaimed book The Bloodied Field about the events of Bloody Sunday 1920.

Last year, the GAA used his book as a template to commemorate the 14 spectators shot dead at Croke Park on November 21st, 1920.

After the baby was born, Mr Foley tweeted: “This mighty little man joined us last night at a minute past midnight, ushering out one difficult year while reminding us of the possibilities the future always holds, however bleak the present might seem. Life always goes on. Happy new year everyone!”

Mother Karen Clarke-Foley and baby are doing well. The couple who live in Macroom now have four children, all boys from six years old, down. It is enough to fill a full-forward line with a substitute on the sideline.

“It was a pure fluke,” Mr Foley said. “They had it on a monitor. It was 00.01.07.” Baby Foley was due on December 28th. “It was a hard year, but we always had the thought that we would hopefully have a baby at the end of it. Even before he was born, he was giving us a bit of hope.”

The first baby born in Dublin’s Coombe Women and Infant’s University Hospital after midnight arrived into the world at 12. 24am.

The baby girl, named Kady (3950g) was born to Vanessa and Garry McLaughlin from Co Meath. She is Vanessa’s second baby, with baby Ava born in the Coombe 19 months ago.