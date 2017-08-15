Leo Varadkar to inspect US-Canadian customs arrangments

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will inspect how customs checks operate between the United States and Canada next week.

Mr Varadkar will travel to Canada this weekend, and he will also take part in the Montreal Pride festival with Canadian prime pinister Justin Trudeau.

A Government statement said Mr Varadkar will also use the trip to “be briefed on customs arrangements at the US-Canadian border”.

It will follow on from the publication this week of the British Government’s position papers on the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union. The first paper, published on Tuesday, makes it clear that Britain wants to leave the EU customs union but wants to be closely associated with it.

The British position makes it increasingly likely that a customs border with Northern Ireland will exist after Brexit.

The US-Canadian border has been used an example of how the Irish border could operate by those who support Brexit.

A spokesman for Mr Varadkar, however, said his visit to the US-Canadian border does not mean Ireland is willing to accept a similar arrangement and said that the Taoiseach’s position is clear that he does not want an economic border on the island of Ireland.

“In Toronto, the Taoiseach will carry out a number of engagements focussed on growing trade opportunities between Ireland and Canada,” a Government statement said. “This will include addressing the Ireland Canada Chambers of Commerce and a series of meetings with IDA, Enterprise Ireland and Tourism Ireland client companies and representatives.

“The Taoiseach will turn the sod on a new park in Toronto in memory of Dr George Robert Grasett, who tended to Irish famine victims on their arrival in Canada in the late 1840s. He will also be briefed on customs arrangements at the US-Canadian border.

“On invitation of the Canadian prime minister, the Taoiseach will also join Mr Trudeau at the Montreal Pride Parade.”

Mr Varadkar said he had the “pleasure” of welcoming Mr Trudeau to Ireland last month

“This return visit to Canada offers the opportunity to deepen the very important bilateral relationship between our two countries, a process that will be further accelerated through the CETA trade deal which comes into effect in September,” he added.

CETA is a free trade deal between Canada and Ireland.

“In the context of Brexit, it is more important than ever that the Irish Government seeks to expand our markets overseas and strengthen our relationships with major trading partners.

“In Toronto and Montreal I will meet with political and business leaders to further explore investment and tourism opportunities for Ireland. I also look forward to meeting with members of the Irish community in both cities and representatives of the emigrant support services that do such excellent work on their behalf.”