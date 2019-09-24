Leo Varadkar says he held a ‘good’ meeting with Boris Johnson on Brexit

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has held what he described as a “good” meeting with British prime minister Boris Johnson in relation to Brexit, but warned that there is “still a very wide gap between the EU and the UK in terms of achieving what we need to achieve before October”.

Speaking following a meeting between the two leaders on the fringes of the UN General Assembly in New York, Mr Varadkar noted that it was the second time they had met in person.

The first meeting in Dublin had been a “chance to build relationships”, he said.

“This meeting was a meeting between my team and his. It was a little bit more detailed. We got to talk about some of the detail of the withdrawal agreement and the backstop.

“It was a good meeting in the sense that we were able to get into more detail this time. However, there is still a very wide gap between the EU and the UK in terms of achieving what we need to achieve before October.”

Refused to be drawn

Earlier, the Taoiseach refused to be drawn on Tuesday’s ruling by the UK supreme court which said that Mr Johnson’s decision to prorogue the British parliament was unlawful.

“I’m aware of the decision that has been made by the UK supreme court. It is very much an internal matter for the United Kingdom so I don’t think it would be helpful for the Irish Government to comment on it,” Mr Varadkar said.

Asked if he would join the calls for Mr Johnson to resign following the ruling, the Taoiseach said: “No, absolutely not. Whoever is prime minister of the United Kingdom is somebody we’re going to work with. It’s not for us to decide who the prime minister of the UK is. That’s an appointment made by the queen based on the composition of the House of Commons.”

Mr Johnson is due to address the UN General Assembly later on Tuesday, before flying back to Britain overnight.

Mr Johnson also held a bilateral meeting with US president Donald Trump. The US president said during his address to the UN gathering on Tuesday morning local time that the US would sign an “exceptional” and “magnificent” trade deal with the UK after Brexit.