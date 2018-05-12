Leinster rugby fans stranded in Dublin due to issue with aircraft

Four Leinster rugby fans were left behind at Dublin airport this morning after a “late aircraft switch” meant they were unable to board their morning flight to to Bilbao for this afternoon’s Leinster - Racing 92 Champions Cup final

Aer Lingus flight EI2750 to Bilbao in Spain took off over two hours late following the issue. It is understood two of the affected passengers will be accommodated on a later flight and two others have opted not to travel.

It is not clear if the two passengers who have been put on a later flight will make it to Bilbao in time for the game.

We know this was the last thing Leinster supporters needed on their way to Bilbao this morning #LEIvR92 pic.twitter.com/yvSlXMuXdN — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) May 12, 2018

Hi Peter, we were unable to board four guests to Bilbao this morning due to complications arising from an aircraft change. Two of these chose to be re-routed to Bilbao and two chose not to travel. — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) May 12, 2018

This morning’s flight was put on specially for fans travelling to watch the Champions Cup final, which starts at 4.45pm Irish time.

In response to questions about the incident Aer Lingus said:

“Following on from the disruption to take off and landings at Dublin airport yesterday a number of Aer Lingus aircraft were positioned in the wrong location. As a result for one of our Bilbao flights the capacity was slightly lower than required.

“Aer Lingus confirms the flight departed and it has been able to move all but two of the guests it is transporting to this weekends Champions cup final.

“It is unacceptable to Aer Lingus that even two guests were effected. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused.”