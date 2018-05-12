Leinster rugby fans stranded in Dublin due to issue with aircraft

Four Leinster rugby fans were left behind at Dublin airport this morning after a “late aircraft switch” meant they were unable to board their morning flight to to Bilbao for this afternoon’s Leinster - Racing 92 Champions Cup final

Aer Lingus flight EI2750 to Bilbao in Spain took off over two hours late following the issue. It is understood two of the affected passengers will be accommodated on a later flight and two others have opted not to travel.

However, the fans on the later flight will miss the match. The only other direct flight to Bilbao on Saturday leaves Dublin at 5.25pm and is also being operated by Aer Lingus.

This morning’s flight was put on specially for fans travelling to watch the Champions Cup final, which starts at 4.45pm Irish time.

In response to questions about the incident Aer Lingus said “we were unable to board four guests to Bilbao this morning due to complications arising from an aircraft change. Two of these chose to be re-routed to Bilbao and two chose not to travel.” It said the flight was not “oversold”.

