Legal threats against Beef Plan Movement ‘a very sad development’

A spokesperson for the Beef Plan Movement has described fresh legal threats against directors of the group as “a very sad development.”

Dermot O’Brien said he was “very offended” at the move at a time when the group was trying to get farmers blockading factory gates to agree to the proposal brokered during marathon talks at the weekend.

The extended dispute has brought the Irish beef industry to a standstill. The main issue is dissatisfaction felt by farmers at the price they are getting for animals from meat processors.

An agreement was believed to have been reached following talks last weekend. However, the Independent Farmers of Ireland, which has claimed to be behind the blockades, said farmers at factory gates would not accept the deal.

Directors of the Beef Plant Movement, a group which has been campaigning for better cattle prices, say they have received legal correspondence from a meat processing company threatening to pursue them for costs.

One director, Hugh Doyle, was informed by Dawn Meats that “perishable meat products” valued at €500,000 needed to be dispatched from its plant, Slane Meats in Co Meath.

The company said if the product is not allowed leave the site it will be condemned and destroyed and threatened to hold Mr Doyle personally liable for any losses suffered as a result.

Mr O’Brien told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show that he and representatives of the movement had gone “in good faith” to the factory gates to speak to protesting farmers. “We want the agreement to succeed.”

The legal action by Dawn Meats was “totally unacceptable”, he said and he warned that the tactic would “break up” the agreement.

“There is no cattle going in and no meat coming out (from factories). We want the meat to come out.”

The base price remains the key issue, he said. “There are now two producers’ organisations, this could all be over in two hours. It just takes one meat processor. If meat processors will engage and quote, this will be over this evening.”

Mr O’Brien said that the legal action is hindering efforts to come to an agreement. “We want the agreement to work, we want farmers to make a profit and to be sustainable. Farmers need a fair price for their product.

“The Dáil is sitting this afternoon. I ask every politician to use every bit of their influence to get processors to come out and quote.

“We need to go back to doing what we do best.”