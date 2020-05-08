Leaving Cert to be cancelled: Harris hopes students will get ‘clarity’ during ‘stressful time’

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said he hopes today will bring “certainty and clarity” for Leaving Certificate students and their families.

His comments come as Leaving Cert exams are set to be cancelled and replaced with a “Plan B” in which students will be awarded grades based on their classwork, according to well-placed sources.

Students who are unhappy with their awarded grades will likely be given the option of sitting written exams at a much later date, possibly until January 2021.

This would be too late for students to take up their chosen courses in the coming academic year.

The Department of Education plans are to come before Cabinet today. If approved they will come as a relief to tens of thousands of students and parents who have been craving certainty since the Covid-19 lockdown began.

“It’s been an extraordinarily stressful time, doing your Leaving Cert is an extraordinarily stressful time at the best of the times,” Mr Harris said. “Obviously that stress has been compounded this year by the fact that the virus has shut schools and created an uncertainty in terms of what might be safe to do in the coming weeks and months,” he told reporters on Friday morning.

Mr Harris said “a massive amount of work” had been undertaken by the Minister for Education Joe McHugh and the Government to try and find a way forward.

“It hasn’t been easy, if there was an easy straightforward solution it would have been taken before,” he said. “They’ve been trying to find a path forward and we’ll have details of that later today.”

The deaths of another 29 patients were announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) at its briefing on Thursday. There have now been 1,403 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic at the total number of cases stands at 22,385.

Under the draft plan, schools will play a key role in awarding students’ grades based on a combination of their class rankings, performance in previous exams and assessments and other indicators.

While teachers will help determine these grades, the process will be technically overseen by school principals and senior management.

These grades would then likely feed into a process where final grades could be awarded by the department using a “bell curve” and school indicators.

This bell curve refers to the practice of adjusting the marking process to ensure a similar proportion of students secure the same numbers of H1s, H2s and H3s each year.

Department officials are understood to be keen not to refer to this process as predicted grades and, instead, are referring to it as an national standardised systemise.

Secondary teachers’ unions have signalled that they would be willing to support such a measure, subject to a number of clarifications and assurances.