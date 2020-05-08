Leaving Cert cancelled in favour of assessment based on classwork

The Cabinet has agreed to defer Leaving Cert exams which were scheduled for late summer and replace them with a system of grades based on students’ school work, according to well-placed sources.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh brought a memo to the Cabinet this afternoon seeking the changes following rising concerns over the safety of pressing ahead with the written exams for 60,000 students.

Sources say it is likely the written exam will be deferred until late 2020.

The decision will come as a relief to students and parents who have seeking certainty over the future of the exams since the Covid-19 lockdown began.

However, many have also questioned the fairness and transparency of providing students’ with predicted grades.

Earlier, Minister for Health Simon Harris had said he hoped today’s announcement would bring “certainty and clarity” for Leaving Certificate students and their families.

His comments came as well-placed sources said the exams would be cancelled and replaced with a “Plan B” in which students will be awarded grades based on their classwork.

Students who are unhappy with their awarded grades will likely be given the option of sitting written exams at a much later date, possibly not until January 2021.

This would be too late for students to take up their chosen courses in the coming academic year.

The announcement will come as a relief to tens of thousands of students and parents who have been craving certainty since the Covid-19 lockdown began.

“It’s been an extraordinarily stressful time, doing your Leaving Cert is an extraordinarily stressful time at the best of the times,” Mr Harris said. “Obviously that stress has been compounded this year by the fact that the virus has shut schools and created an uncertainty in terms of what might be safe to do in the coming weeks and months,” he told reporters on Friday morning.

Mr Harris said “a massive amount of work” had been undertaken by the Minister for Education Joe McHugh and the Government to try and find a way forward.

“It hasn’t been easy, if there was an easy straightforward solution it would have been taken before,” he said. “They’ve been trying to find a path forward and we’ll have details of that later today.”

The deaths of another 29 patients were announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) at its briefing on Thursday. There have now been 1,403 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic at the total number of cases stands at 22,385.

Under the draft plan, schools will play a key role in awarding students’ grades based on a combination of their class rankings, performance in previous exams and assessments and other indicators.

While teachers will help determine these grades, the process will be technically overseen by school principals and senior management.

These grades would then likely feed into a process where final grades could be awarded by the department using a “bell curve” and school indicators.

This bell curve refers to the practice of adjusting the marking process to ensure a similar proportion of students secure the same numbers of H1s, H2s and H3s each year.

Department officials are understood to be keen not to refer to this process as predicted grades and, instead, are referring to it as an national standardised systemise.

Secondary teachers’ unions have signalled that they would be willing to support such a measure, subject to a number of clarifications and assurances.