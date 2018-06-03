Leading fishing industry figure Joey Murrin (82) dies

Leading fishing industry representative Joey Murrin has died this morning in Killybegs, Co Donegal, at the age of 82.

Mr Murrin, who first came to national prominence during Ireland’s accession to the European Union, served as chair of the Irish Fishermen’s Organisation, chief executive of the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation, chairman of the National Salmon Commission and board member of the Marine Institute.

Mr Murrin was also chair of Bord Iascaigh Mhara and stood in 1984 for Fine Gael in the European elections in Connacht-Ulster.

Although he was unsuccessful, he made serious inroads into a traditional Fianna Fáil fishermen’s vote, and it left him free to continue his criticism of the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy, which had left Ireland with less than 4 per cent of the catch after signing over what amounted to 16 per cent of EU waters.

Mr Murrin was also a member of the West Coast Search and Rescue Action Committee, founded by Joan McGinley of Donegal and including Aran island GP Dr Marion Broderick. It campaigned 30 years ago for a State-funded search-and-rescue helicopter service on the Atlantic seaboard.

Although retired, Mr Murrin had continued his interest in the industry and recently criticised Minister for Agriculture and Marine Michael Creed over Brexit negotiations, accusing him of a “lack of transparency”.

Mr Murrin also said the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation, of which he was formerly chief executive, had created an “unholy alliance “ with other organisations in Europe that do not have Ireland’s wider interests at heart.