Leaders set to sign off on government deal as agreement reached on transport and 7% target

The leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens are expected to formally sign off on a draft programme for government between their parties later on Sunday.

The negotiating teams from each of the potential partners in a new coalition government met until the early hours of Sunday morning as they largely settled a new policy framework for next five years.

It is not yet clear what time Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan will meet today to formally sign off on the deal, which will then be subject to the approval of each of the wider party organisations.

Among the issues expected to be settled by the three leaders are pensions policy, Fine Gael’s desire for tax cuts at some point in the lifetime of the next government if economic circumstances allow, and social welfare policy. Another issue to be settled by the leaders is a mooted ban on imports from occupied territories.

Sources involved in the talks overnight however said that, on some of those issues, a “pathway” towards a solution had been worked on by the negotiating teams for the leaders.

Mr Martin, Mr Varadkar and Mr Ryan will be expected to agree and sign off on the wording of such policy areas in the new programme for government, with one source suggestion that the leaders had the most work to do in the areas of pensions and tax.

It is understood that it has been agreed that the carbon tax will rise to €100 a tonne by 2030 as requested by the Greens, and that the construction of fossil fuel infrastructure, including the planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant earmarked for the Shannon estuary area, will be halted - another key demand for the party. It has also secured its main policy aim of accelerating Ireland’s carbon emissions reduction to an average of 7 per cent a year to 2030.

One of the main issues of contention in Saturday’s marathon talks session in Agriculture House in Dublin city centre was around transport policy but a deal was struck which will see future capital investment split on a 2:1 basis in favour of public transport over roads.

If, as is widely anticipated, the deal is signed off by the leaders on Sunday, the final document will likely be sent to each of the respective parliamentary parties on Monday.

It is likely that meetings of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green parliamentary parties will take place then to discuss and assent to the deal. One of the key elements which will be watched out of those meetings will whether there is opposition to the deal from any TDs and senators in each party.

Sources in both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are increasingly confident that Catherine Martin, the Green Party deputy leader who is challenging Eamon Ryan to be leader, will back the deal, although Ms Martin has not said anything publicly.

Each party will also have to engage in a wide internal ratification process to approve the deal. Both Fianna Fáil and the Greens will hold a one member, one vote postal ballot of all their members.

Internal Fine Gael ratification is through an electoral college. TDs, Senators and MEPs make up 50 per cent of the voting strength, followed by 25 per cent for constituency delegates, 15 per cent for councillors and 10 per cent for the executive council.

After leaving the talks on Sunday morning, Green Party Dún Laoghaire TD Ossian Smyth, a member of his party’s negotiating team, tweeted shortly after 4.30am: “The three negotiating teams agreed most of a programme for government this morning. A small number of issues have been left to the party leaders to decide later today. A lot of good stuff in there!”

A negotiating team member from another party said: “There is nothing left for the negotiators. Across all sides there was a willingness to get it done.”