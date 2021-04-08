Leaders must defuse North tensions ‘before someone is killed’, says Coveney

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has condemned the violence seen in ongoing unrest in Northern Ireland and urged political leaders to work out a response “before someone is killed”.

Mr Coveney told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland that the images of violence on the streets in Belfast on Wednesday night were “shocking” and ones that he thought had been consigned to history.

“This needs to stop before someone is killed. That has to start at the top in terms of political leadership,” he said.

The Northern Ireland Executive is meeting on Thursday morning to be briefed on the unrest seen over the last week.

The Stormont Assembly has been recalled to discuss the recent scenes of violence in mainly loyalist areas.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill tweeted on Wednesday evening: “The Executive will meet tomorrow morning to be briefed on the violence and street disorder which is causing huge distress in local communities at this time.

“Those involved in violence, criminal damage, manipulation of our young people and attacks on the police must stop.”

Violent scenes including attacks on police, petrol bombings and rioting have taken place repeatedly on the streets of Belfast and Derry throughout the past week.

On Wednesday night a bus was hijacked and set on fire, a press photographer was assaulted and there were clashes between loyalists and nationalists at peace line street that links the Shankill Road with the Springfield Road in west Belfast.

In the latest scenes on Wednesday night at the Lanark Way peace wall gates in west Belfast, several hundred people gathered on each side from 5pm which escalated to “significant disorder”.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said multiple petrol bombs and missiles, including fireworks and heavy masonry, were thrown and it is “clear there was a degree of organisation” of the violence.

This is not protest. This is vandalism and attempted murder. These actions do not represent unionism or loyalism. They are an embarrassment to Northern Ireland and only serve to take the focus off the real law breakers in Sinn Fein.

My thoughts are with the bus driver. https://t.co/2JRcOb6s8C — Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@DUPleader) April 7, 2021

I am deeply concerned by the scenes of violence in Northern Ireland, especially attacks on PSNI who are protecting the public and businesses, attacks on a bus driver and the assault of a journalist. The way to resolve differences is through dialogue, not violence or criminality. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 7, 2021

“We saw young people participating in serious disorder and committing serious criminal offences, and they were supported and encouraged, and the actions were orchestrated by adults at certain times,” he said. “It’s early to indicate whether or not any proscribed organisations were involved but it is our assessment that is a likely situation.

Mr Roberts said two adults have been arrested following the incidents in Belfast and further arrests will be made in the coming days and weeks.

He said 55 police officers have been injured across several nights of disorder in Northern Ireland.

On Thursday morning, Mr Coveney said it was time for political and community leaders to come together to help defuse tensions, adding that the Irish Government would do its best, but there were some things it could not do.

“Statements from the Irish Government are not going to calm tension in many loyalist communities, it’s got to come from the unionist community.”

Attempts to spread violence beyond loyalist communities into nationalist communities were very worrying, he said.

The unrest has been attributed to tension in loyalist communities over the Northern Ireland Protocol on Brexit and the PSNI’s handling of alleged coronavirus regulation breaches by Sinn Féin at the funeral of republican Bobby Storey.

Mr Coveney said he hoped there would be unity in the Northern Ireland Assembly when it meets on Thursday. He acknowledged that there had been issues in the past about Sinn Féin representatives attending the Storey funeral and the decision not to pursue charges, but there were processes that could be followed. “That’s the way to do this – through good politics.”

The tweet from First Minister Arlene Foster was “not helpful” and there was a need for all political leaders to help diffuse tensions, he added.

Ms Foster had condemned the attacks on Twitter, saying: “There is no justification for violence. It is wrong and should stop.

“This is not protest. This is vandalism and attempted murder. These actions do not represent unionism or loyalism.

“They are an embarrassment to Northern Ireland and only serve to take the focus off the real law breakers in Sinn Féin. My thoughts are with the bus driver.”

Mr Coveney said all political leaders needed to be careful with what they said. It was never difficult to criticise and create tension, he said, but the real challenge was to find ways to come together. Violence was not the solution to problems that only politics could solve, he added.

In a statement on Wednesday night Taoiseach Micheál Martin condemned “the violence and attacks on the police that we have witnessed over the last number of days in the North”.

“The only way forward is to address issues of concern through peaceful and democratic means. This evening’s attacks on a journalist and bus driver are deeply concerning and are in no one’s interests.

“Now is the time for the two Governments and leaders on all sides to work together to defuse tensions and restore calm.”

UK prime minister Boris Johnson also appealed for calm on Wednesday night.

He tweeted: “I am deeply concerned by the scenes of violence in Northern Ireland, especially attacks on PSNI who are protecting the public and businesses, attacks on a bus driver and the assault of a journalist.

“The way to resolve differences is through dialogue, not violence or criminality.” – Additional reporting: PA