Lawyer warns precious little in ‘cash for ash’ inquiry will be ‘uncontentious’

The idea that “money could be going up in smoke” in the calamitous so-called ‘cash for ash’ scheme was a concept “anathema” to the public, the Renewable Heath Incentive (RHI) scheme inquiry was told on Tuesday.

Oral hearings into the independent inquiry into the scheme, which was a factor in bringing down the Northern Executive and Assembly in January, began at Stormont on Tuesday under chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin.

He said the inquiry would seek “to provide a measured, objective, independent and publicly transparent investigation” of the scheme.

For much of the rest of this week David Scoffield, QC, senior counsel for the inquiry, will deliver his main opening speech.

Mr Scoffield said that over the course of the inquiry there would be “precious little” that would be judged “uncontentious”.

Some 15 witnesses are due to give evidence between now and Christmas. But key witnesses such as DUP leader and former first minister Arlene Foster and former DUP minister Jonathan Bell, who helped expose the failings of the scheme, will not be giving evidence until later in the inquiry, said Mr Scoffield.

No time-limit

There is no fixed time-limit for the inquiry but it is estimated that it could take a year or possibly longer to complete.

Mr Scoffield explained how the inquiry will examine how the RHI scheme could result in an overspend of more than £500 million during its 20-year lifetime, as reported by the North’s comptroller and auditor general last year.

The scheme was set up in November 2012, and run by the North’s Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment when current Ms Foster was the line minister. The non-domestic element of the scheme was designed to encourage firms, businesses and farmers to switch from fossil-fuel heating to biomass systems such as wood-burning boilers.

The Northern Ireland system, unlike a similar capped system in Britain, did not have a limit on subsidies. It was estimated that users received £1.60 in subsidies for every £1 invested in the heating systems.

Mr Scoffield referred to how the system was dubbed the “cash for ash” scheme.

“The notion that money might be going up in smoke that would otherwise pay for doctors, nurses, teachers, policemen and so on has been anathema to many in the public,” he told the inquiry.

Among many issues over the coming months the inquiry will examine how there was a spike of 984 applications in the three months from September to November 2015 after officials announced they were correcting the system but before that change took effect.

A million pages

Mr Scoffield said the inquiry will be “document heavy”. Since former Sinn Féin minister for finance Máirtín Ó Muilleoir announced the inquiry in January more that one million pages of documents, and more than 500 statutory notices have been issued to persons and organisations compelling the production of documents and witness statements.

The scheme was a significant contributory factor in the current political stalemate in Northern Ireland. In January the late Martin McGuinness resigned as deputy first minister over Ms Foster’s handling of the controversy, precipitating the political impasse that over several months of negotiations the DUP and Sinn Féin have been unable to resolve.

Mr Scoffield said Mr McGuinness’s resignation was “undoubtedly part of the RHI story”. He said that “concern about what happened with this scheme reached such fever pitch that it struck at the very heart of our democratic institutions”.

He added that the controversy caught the public imagination due in part to allegations of “incompetence, corruption and improper patronage”.

Mr Scoffield said that the inquiry would not adjudicate on civil or criminal liability or pass judgments on whether applicants were legitimately using the scheme.

Mr Scoffield also referred to a BBC interview last December where Mr Bell made claims against Ms Foster and DUP party advisers over the operation of the scheme. They all denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Scoffield said it was “probably unprecedented” in contemporary Northern Ireland politics for a former minister to turn on party colleagues in such a manner. He also said the inquiry had obtained texts and emails of how some politicians and civil servants reacted to Mr Bell’s interview.