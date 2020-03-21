Latest figures reveals 102 new cases in the Republic of Ireland

There are 102 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed in its latest update.

No additional deaths have emerged from the virus meaning the death toll in the Republic remains at three.

The latest confirmed cases brings the total number of people with the virus in the Republic to 785, up from 683 on Friday.

Of those for whom the transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 42 per cent, close contact accounts for 23 per cent while travel abroad accounts for 35 per cent.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts those who have tested positive had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The number of cases in Ireland has more than doubled in the last three days.

Thursday saw a spike of 191 cases followed by 126 on Friday.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said the number of people in State tested for coronavirus has surpassed 10,000 with a further 50,000 people expected to be tested in the coming weeks. There will soon be 32 testing centres throughout the country.

The Government has warned that there could be up to 15,000 cases in the Republic by the end of the month.

On Saturday Northern Ireland reported its single biggest daily increase of confirmed cases of coronavirus since the first case was confirmed at the end of February.

Stormont’s Department of Health said to today there were 22 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 108. To date one person who tested positive has died.

This brings to 893 the number of cases on the island of Ireland.

On Friday night’s Late Late Show the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the strictures on the general population should be enough to contain the spread of the virus, if people obey them and he said a general lockdown was not needed.

“We don’t think that measures like that are necessary at this moment in time. So what we’re trying to emphasise is if most of the people in the population follow most of measures we’ve recommended, most of the time,” he said.

“If they follow those measures, we think that can have the effect of interrupting the chains of transmission.”