Late night search for missing fisherman off West Cork

A search is being carried out overnight for a fisherman who failed to return to port in west Cork on Wednesday evening.

A call came into the Coast Guard at about 8.30pm to report concerns the man’s 20ft boat had not come back to shore. It is believed he was due to return at 6pm.

LÉ William Butler #Yeats #P63 has been tasked by @IrishCoastGuard as On Scene Coordinator (OSC) for #SAR Operations currently underway in Dunmanus Bay Co. Cork. pic.twitter.com/wxNBIwA9Rk — Irish Naval Service (@naval_service) October 9, 2019

Despite the loss of light, considerable search efforts were ongoing late on Wednesday night on Dunmanus Bay and are due to continue on Thursday morning.