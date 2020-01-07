Larry Gogan’s just-a-minute quiz: the answers that became part of Irish folklore

Larry: Name something you open other than a door?

Caller: Your bowels

Larry: Name a jacket potato topping?

Caller: Jam

Larry: What was Hitler’s first name?

Caller: Heil

Larry: Where is the Taj Mahal?

Caller: Opposite the Dental Hospital

Larry: Name something that flies that doesn’t have an engine?

Caller: A bicycle with wings

Larry: Name an occupation where you might need a torch?

Caller: Burglar

Larry: What is the capital of France?

Caller: F

Larry: Name a bird with a long neck?

Caller: Naomi Campbell

Larry: Who would use a shuttlecock?

Caller: An astronaut

And the one that never actually happened but was part of Brendan Grace’s comedy routine

Larry: Complete the catchphrhase “as happy as …”

Caller: A pig in shit