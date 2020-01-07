Larry Gogan’s just-a-minute quiz: the answers that became part of Irish folklore
The answers that became part of Irish folklore
Larry Gogan at RTÉ. Photograph: Eric Luke
Larry: Name something you open other than a door?
Caller: Your bowels
Larry: Name a jacket potato topping?
Caller: Jam
Larry: What was Hitler’s first name?
Caller: Heil
Larry: Where is the Taj Mahal?
Caller: Opposite the Dental Hospital
Larry: Name something that flies that doesn’t have an engine?
Caller: A bicycle with wings
Larry: Name an occupation where you might need a torch?
Caller: Burglar
Larry: What is the capital of France?
Caller: F
Larry: Name a bird with a long neck?
Caller: Naomi Campbell
Larry: Who would use a shuttlecock?
Caller: An astronaut
And the one that never actually happened but was part of Brendan Grace’s comedy routine
Larry: Complete the catchphrhase “as happy as …”
Caller: A pig in shit