Large number of suspected stolen power tools recovered in Laois

Gardaí recovered a substantial quantity of suspected stolen power tools and equipment in Co Laois on Saturday morning.

The large haul of assorted tools and equipment was discovered when gardaí on routine patrol stopped a van towing at trailer at Irishtown, Mountmellick at around 5am.

The quantity of equipment, which includes drills, strimmers, grinders, saws and hand tools of various types, is being described as “substantial” by gardaí.

Gardaí from Portlaoise seized the tools along with the van and trailer and investigations are ongoing, they said.

Separately, gardaí in Abbeyleix are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a Daewoo digger. The Daewoo Doosan Solar was taken from from Killeen Bridge, Cretyard between 5.15pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding its movements or whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Abbeyleix on 057 8730580.