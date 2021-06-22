Large gorse fire on Howth Head fought by Dublin Fire Brigade

Dublin Fire Brigade has dealt with two large fires on Tuesday night, one in Howth, north county Dublin, and one on Donore Avenue in the city centre.

On its social media account, the fire brigade said it had four tenders tackling a gorse fire in Howth, while other fires were also being fought at St Anne’s Park in Raheny and in the Kilbarrack area.

Video footage emerged on social media of a thick plume of smoke rising from the south side of Howth Head in the area of Sheilmartin Hill, a popular walking spot overlooking Dublin Bay and the southside of the city.

Dublin Fire Brigade later posted its own footage of its team spraying water over what appeared to be a severe blaze. It had units parked on the nearby Carrickbrack Road from where it was running fire hoses.

A thick plume of smoke seen rising from the south side of Howth Head

Although much of the smoke appeared to be blowing out to sea, it was also spreading inland, and the fire brigade urged anyone downwind of the fire to close their windows and doors.

Separately, gardaí and fire fighters attended the scene of a fire on Donore Avenue, Dublin 8.

Dublin Fire Brigade had described it as a large blaze but later said it had been brought under control. It said firefighters will remain on the scene for the coming hours to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

Unverified videos on social media appeared to show flames coming out of a local community centre with surrounding streets closed to the public.