Large dune fire forces evacuation of Curracloe beach

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Curracloe beach in Co Wexford on Sunday after a fire broke out in the sand dunes.

Emergency services were on the scene before lunchtime and urged people to stay away from the beach.

A Garda spokesman later confirmed the fire was out and the beach had reopened. There were no injuries and no damage to property.

“Gardaí and a number of fire brigade units are at scene of a beach fire from the Raven to Curracloe, Co Wexford that occurred this afternoon at approximately 1.15pm,” the spokesman said.

He said the beach reeds were on fire.

The Leinster Open Sea swimming event planned for 12.45pm was abandoned due to the fire.

The group, which had organised the Tracie Lawlor memorial race, thanked all those who travelled to take part after it was abandoned half way due to the fire in the dunes.

On its Facebook page, the organisation thanked all the swimmers and supporters for their fast cooperation.

Local surf school, Surf Shack, said on its own page earlier on Sunday there were “crazy” dune fires and that it had cancelled surfing lessons for the day. It said the beach was being evacuated and all roads into Curracloe were blocked.