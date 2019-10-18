Lansdowne Road station to close for Ireland-Denmark match

Lansdowne Road Dart station will be closed for the Ireland versus Denmark soccer match next month, as part of a crowd management trial ahead of four Euro 2020 games to be held at the Aviva Stadium next summer.

The Dart station will be closed between 5.30pm and 11pm on Monday, 18th November. The station will operate as normal otherwise. Passengers travelling to the match will have to get off at either Grand Canal Dock or Sandymount station.

The decision was made to ensure there is no major congestion around the Aviva Stadium ahead of the game.

Organisers of the Euro 2020 matches said it was expected a large number of supporters would travel to Dublin city for the tournament, some of whom would not have match tickets. A large cordon is planned to surround the outside of the stadium, which supporters without tickets would not be permitted to enter.

The cordon would create “a safe environment and queuing system at the turnstiles,” and avoid overcrowding approach roads to the stadium, organisers said.

The Ireland- Denmark Euro qualifying game next month will allow organisers to examine the “logistics, mobility, safety, security and stadium access prior to next June’s matches.”

Cathal Dervan, FAI director of communications, said Ireland has “never hosted an international event of this magnitude before” and the results of the trial Dart station closure would be studied ahead of the Euro 2020 games next year.

Supt Tim Burke of Donnybrook Garda station said: “We would encourage match-goers and regular users of Lansdowne Road Dart station to familiarise themselves with the temporary changes and plan their routes accordingly to and from Grand Canal Dart station and Sandymount Dart station”.