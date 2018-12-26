Langton’s House Hotel in Kilkenny reopens after fire
Fire was reported at well-known pub on John Street at 9am on Christmas Day
The Langton House Hotel where there was a fire on Christmas Day.
Gardaí and the fire service are investigating a fire that occurred in a hotel in Co Kilkenny on Christmas Day.
The fire happened in the kitchen area of the Langton’s House Hotel on John Street at 9.25am.
Gardaí said there were no suspicious circumstances and are not aware of any persons injured in the fire. Investigations are continuing.
The hotel said it is “fully open for business” on Wednesday.