Labour Party unveils agenda to mark Dáil centenary

The Labour Party has unveiled a democratic programme on the 100th anniversary of the first Dáil.

The original democratic programme was the work of the the party leader Tom Johnson and was adopted by the Dáil on its first sitting, but never implemented.

This programme is a rewrite of the old one and states that “all rights to private property must be subordinated to the public good and to the public’s welfare”.

Speaking at an event in Dublin to mark the centenary of the first Dáil, Labour leader Brendan Howlin said the party will not go into government again unless certain demands are met.

He identified a state-led solution to housing as a priority with an investment fund of €16 billion over five years to build 80,000 homes on public land which must remain in public ownership as a rental stock.

“Anyone who supports Labour at the upcoming local and European elections, and at the next general election, can rest assured that we will not support any government that does not accept our analysis and agree to implement our housing solution,” he said.

He also reiterated the original programme that the “first duty of the Government of the Republic” will be to make provision for the physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing of the children”.

He said it will be “non-negotiable” that the State must guarantee every child a fair start in life.

“Every child must have access to quality healthcare, housing, childcare and nutrition. Primary education must be truly free-of-charge . . . A comprehensive strategy to eliminate poverty and deprivation in childhood must be funded and implemented.”

At the same meeting former minister for communications between 2014 and 2016 Alex White was selected as the Dublin candidate for the European Parliament elections. He lost his seat in the general election.

Mr White said it is the first opportunity the party will have to face the electorate since 2016. He said Labour had recovered its self-confidence after the battering it took in the 2016 election in which it went from 37 seats to just seven.

Mr White said he hoped that “left and progressive parties” would work together and he named the Social Democrats and the Green Party as parties that had similar values to Labour.

“We are not trying to offend anybody. There is very little that separates us. It makes no sense for us not to have some measure of co-operation between us in terms of transfers,” he said.

“If there is not at least one constructive left seat (in the Dublin constituency) it will be a tragedy.”