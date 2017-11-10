Labour Court to issue ruling in Irish Rail pay dispute

Trade unions representing staff at Irish Rail are expected to meet on Friday afternoon to consider whether to defer planned further strikes on foot of an anticipated Labour Court recommendation on their pay claim.

Staff at the State-owned rail operator are scheduled to stage a further 24-hour stoppage on Tuesday as part of their campaign for a pay increase.

Two other 24-hour strikes are also pencilled in for later this month and in early December.

Unions have warned that unless the pay dispute is resolved, additional strikes in the run-up to Christmas are likely.

Unions told the Labour Court in a submission on Thursday that their members in Irish Rail had not had a pay rise for 10 years and that they were seeking a pay increase of 3.75 percent per year for three years, retrospective to October 2016.

Unions have argued that they want increases without the provision of additional productivity.

The company said on Monday it had offered staff a 1.75 per cent increase for one year, to be facilitated by measures including performance management, absenteeism management, revisions to redeployment policy and payroll.

The company says the unions’ pay claim would cost €43 million over three years and given its precarious financial position would push it towards insolvency.

The company maintained that it had accumulated deficits of €160 million.

In its submission to the Labour Court, the group of unions representing staff at Irish Rail argued that accounts for 2016 were “not a description of a company falling apart, performing poorly or teetering on the brink of insolvency”.

They maintained that official board documentation indicated that the financial figures for 2017 would “ reflect a continuation of this upward positive trend”.

Unions said passenger revenue in 2016 was the highest recorded in the history of the company at €193.7 million. It said rail freight revenue, including Navigator Freight Forwarding, increased from €8.8 million to €9 million last year.

The unions’ submission maintained that passenger numbers grew by eight percent to 42.8 million, which included an 11 per cent growth in DART business. It also said that Rosslare Europort saw increases in all major business sectors, including passenger cars (4.5 per cent ), Ro-Ro Freight units (4.3 percent ) and trade vehicle imports (8.3 percent ).

Unions said the fundamental question was why Irish Rail was claiming to be on the brink of insolvency.

“Record passenger numbers and revenues with 20 per cent less staff should have the Irish Rail accounts firmly in the black despite an approximate 40 per cent reduction in subvention since 2007.

“As previously highlighted in our submissions, Irish Rail continue to re-direct operational cash into track and engine maintenance.

“Staff, by virtue of a ten year pay freeze (which according to a Ministerial briefing document, again included in our original submissions, equates to a 13 percent pay cut) are effectively subsidising public rail transport.”

Unions said the situation under which the National Transport Authority (NTA), issued direct award contracts which made little or no provision for pay increases, represented “ yet another complicating factor in this dispute”.