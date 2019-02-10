Labour Court talks to resume over nurses’ strike

Talks at the Labour Court over the nurses’ strike are to resume on Sunday afternoon following meetings with the parties on Saturday.

The talks involved the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) and public service management.

More than 40,000 members of the INMO and PNA are set to go on strike for three days in the coming week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people attended a rally in Dublin city centre in support of the nurses’ campaign for improved pay and for the health service to tackle recruitment and retention issues.

Nurses and their families and supporters gathered at Parnell Square from noon and began marching down O’Connell Street led by members of the Dublin Fire Brigade Pipe Band at about 12.30, chanting and carrying trade union banners.

The protest moved down Eden Quay and across the Liffey, up Lombard Street and Westland Row to Merrion Street where a stage was erected for speakers in front of Government Buildings.

Addressing the huge crowd, INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said that in 2019 there were no further arguments left to deny nurses and midwives equal pay.

“Equal pay for nurses with other graduates is something we have strived for, is something that we seek and it’s something that we intend to get, because without it, nursing and midwifery will still be considered a little bit of a vocation and a little bit of ‘girls going to work’ and girls just not having the right to stand up for themselves.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said nurses were not denying there were problems with the economic fabric of the State or that the economic future of the country was important.

But she said they did not believe that our social fabric was secondary and that our public health service was something that should be sacrificed in a recession.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association on Friday escalated its campaign of industrial action over pay and staffing issues and announced three further 24-hour work stoppages for the week after next.

On Friday the HSE formally wrote to the Government expressing concern over patient safety issues in the event of the planned three days of strikes by nurses going ahead in the coming week.