Knock-on delays for rail commuters after ‘major signal fault’ rectified
Services may be up to half an hour behind on Dart and Commuter services, Irish Rail says
Rail commuters were experiencing significant knock-on delays on Monday evening after all Dart and commuter rail services were earlier stopped “due to a major signal fault”.
The signal fault was rectified at about 6pm but Irish Rail warned of knock-on impact.
“Signal fault has been rectified, but expect knock on delays of up to 30mins to all Dart & Commuter services and Sligo, Belfast & Rosslare services,” it said in a tweet.
At about 5.50pm Irish Rail said all of its Dart and commuter rail services had been stopped. This was rectified a short time later.