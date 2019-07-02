Kildare man dies on expedition to Russia’s Mount Elbrus

An Irish climber has died on an expedition to Mount Elbrus in Russia.

Alan Mahon (40), from Monasterevin, Co Kildare is understood to have been with a group of other Irish climbers. The circumstances of his death on Sunday are unclear.

Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak at 5,642m (18,510 ft), is in southern Russia, near the Georgian border.

Climbers can approach the mountain via two routes and generally undertake several days of acclimatisation due to the mountain height. Poor weather conditions are known to affect climbs.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

Germany’s Deutsche Welle reported that a group of 10 climbers, six of whom were Irish, got into weather difficulties while descending the mountain on Sunday and were tracked down by a Russian rescue team.

It said the group had lost their way at an altitude of about 5,250m (17,224 ft) due to poor visibility, citing Russian officials and the Russian news service Interfax.

The other nine climbers were transported to the town of Azau and were reported not to have been in need of medical attention.

Mr Mahon’s death comes shortly after that of Seamus Lawless, the Trinity College professor from Co Wicklow who fell to his death on Mount Everest in May.