Kildare lockdown to lift, local politicians and businesspeople told

Jack Horgan Jones

A decision has been made to lift local lockdown measures in Kildare, businesss and political leaders in the county have been told. The decision to lift the lockdown will be announced tonight.

Localised lockdown measures were announced for Counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly on August 8th. Laois and Ofally emerged from lockdown on August 21st but strict restrictions remained in place in Kildare.

Kildare Chamber of Commerce chief executive Allan Shine said he had been told today by Government that the measures would be lifted this evening.

Senior health sources confirmed that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) had decided to lift the measures, which are being discussed by an incorporeal Cabinet meeting today.

“The news of the lifting of the lockdown will be very welcome to business community in Kildare; cashflow remains a concern for those in tourism, hospitality and retail sectors,” Mr Shine said.

“The conversation must start now about how we live with Covid and work alongside Covid until a vaccine is found,” he said, adding that a promised Government plan on living beside Covid should be launched immediately “because business can’t live with any more restrictions”.

Government backbencher James Lawless welcomed the development, saying it was a “relief and reward for the people of Kildare”.

“Two weeks ago we had incidence rates here that were among the highest in Europe. Now that has been suppressed and we have stopped the virus. It is a huge relief to the people of Kildare who have lived through three lockdowns in rapid succession and made huge sacrifices, both personally and commercially,” he said.

Earlier, a Kildare county councillor claimed he had received confirmation that the county lockdown aimed at combatting a spike in Covid-19 cases would be lifted on Monday night.

Robert Power, who represents Fianna Fáil in Naas, posted on Facebook on Monday afternoon: “I’ve just had confirmation that Government has decided to lift additional restriction measures on Kildare.

“We’re not out of the woods yet and our numbers remain high but thanks to the extra sacrifices made by the people of Kildare, what could have been a very substantial wave of fatalities has been curtailed.

“This is great news in a week where thousands of excited children finally get to return to some sort of normality. Let’s keep our efforts up for them!”