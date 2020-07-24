Key points: Government stimulus package
From extension of PUP and VAT rate changes to retrofitting homes and ebikes
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe leaving the Cabinet meeting in Dublin Castle. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins
– Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will run until April 1st. Closes to new entrants from September 17th. Will be cut in line with past incomes.
– Qualifying employers to get €203 weekly subsidy per employee from September 1st until March 31st. Seasonal workers and new hires covered.
– Six month fall in higher VAT rate to 21 per cent, beginning September 1st, costing €440 million.
– A “staycation” tax voucher worth €125 to encourage off-season holidays in Ireland.
– Up to €25,000 worth of “restart” grants. Previously ineligible businesses, such as B&Bs, will be covered.
– Commercial rates waiver to continue until September, costing €60 million.
– Maximum Help-to-Buy relief for home buyers rises by €10,000 to €30,000.
– Interest rates on tax debts to fall to 3 per cent for those struggling to pay.
– Bike-to-work scheme extended, including €1,500 limit on ebikes.
– Cheap loans for businesses with up to 500 people, plus a €2 billion credit guarantee scheme.
– Businesses to get €2,000 for each extra apprentice they take on, plus a two-year €7,500 JobsPlus subsidy to hire under-30s who are currently unemployed, or on PUP.
– PAYE and VAT payments can be delayed, with no interest or penalties.
– Measures to encourage start-ups.
– A €25 million fund for arts and culture
– €500million budget for smaller “shovel ready” capital projects, such as schools.
– €100 million energy retrofitting budget, plus €60 million to refurbish vacant local authority houses.