Kevin Sheehy funeral arrangements announced

Funeral arrangements have been announced for champion boxer Kevin Sheehy, (20), who was killed in his native Limerick city, last Monday.

Mr Sheehy, from John Carew Park and a member of the St Francis Boxing Club, died in a hit and run incident at Hyde Road, on the south of Limerick. Gardaí said his body was discovered at the scene around 4.40am, after the vehicle involved left the scene.

Mr Sheehy’s removal is due to take place from Crosses Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, between 4.30pm-7pm, tomorrow, Friday, July 5th.

Funeral mass is to take place at Holy Family Church, Southill, at 11am, Saturday, July 6th, with burial afterward in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Guard of honour

Mr Sheehy’s St Francis club mates are expected to form a guard of honour for their beloved “champ”, who had been tipped to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Mr Sheehy is survived by his parents Kevin and Treacy, and siblings. His partner Emma Colbert is expecting their first child in a few weeks.

A 29-year-old man appeared before Limerick District Court yesterday charged with Mr Sheehy’s murder.

Logan Jackson, (29), with an address at Longford Road, Longford, Coventry, England, was remanded in custody to appear before the court again on July 9th.

Gardaí are to send a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions on the arrest of a male teenager who was questioned about Mr Sheehy’s murder and later released without charge.