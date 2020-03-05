Kerry woman found dead in US with husband and teenage sons

An Irish woman who died in a suspected murder-suicide incident in the US city of Reno in Nevada has been named as Joan Huber.

Reno police discovered the bodies of a couple and their two teenage boys on Wednesday morning after they were alerted by neighbours who said they had not seen the family in days.

The body of Ms Huber, aged 53, was found alongside her partner Adam P Huber (50) and teenage sons Adam J Huber (17) and Michael P Huber (16). The Washoe County medical examiner release the family’s identities on Thursday.

Ms Huber is reported as being originally from Co Kerry.

All four died of gunshot wounds, according to a local media report. It noted that Adam P Huber had worked as a master technician at the Reno Buick GMC car dealership since 2006 .

Officers said the weapon and cause of death were initially unknown. The City of Reno police said on Wednesday at approximately 11.04am officers responded to a report of a deceased person.

“Subsequent investigation revealed three other deceased subjects within the residence that are believed to be members of the same family who reside there. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.”

The two teenage boys were pupils at Damonte Ranch High School in Nevada.

School principal Darvel Bell said: “Two of our students died following a domestic situation in their home. Reno Police are investigating the case, and because this is an active investigation, I am not able to share any more details with you now.

“Our counsellors, district level crisis team, and community partners will be on our campus tomorrow and will be providing any resources our students and staff members require.

“They will stay with us for as long as we need them. Counselling and emotional support of staff and students will be our top priority.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is providing consular assistance to the Irish family of the woman who died along with three others.