Kerry shop sells €9.8m Lotto ticket days after a €500,000 Euro Millions winner

Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot of almost €10 million was bought in a Co Kerry shop just days after it sold a Euro Millions ticket worth half a million.

The National Lottery confirmed the weekend winner was purchased at Daly’s Supervalu in Killarney.

It is believed that because of coronavirus movement restrictions that the ticket was probably bought by a regular customer, narrowing speculation.

The winning €9.8 million Quick Pick jackpot prize was bought on the day of the draw and the winner has yet to come forward to claim their windfall. It is Kerry’s biggest ever Lotto jackpot.

Speaking after receiving his second phone call from the National Lottery in the space of a few days, shop owner John Daly said he was still in shock at the unlikely double which was a bit of welcome good news.

“Lottery wins are like buses - you wait over 30 years for one and then two come along at once!,” he said.

“It really is a magical story for everybody in the community here in Killarney. It’s the bit of good news that we all need right now and we’re absolutely chuffed to bits for these two winners.

“With travel restrictions currently in place, it means that we don’t have any tourists in the town which makes it extra special to know that one of our loyal local customers may have won this prize.”

Mr Daly noted the prize news came in an unusual time - his staff had spent “a tough number of weeks” implementing safety systems for infection control.

“We’ll organise a proper celebration to celebrate the win when all of these restrictions have been lifted,” he said.

The National Lottery has urged anyone who played to check their ticket for the winning numbers: 04, 09, 15, 27, 29, 34 and bonus number 17.

It has reminded players that it has extended the period of time winners can collect prizes to encourage people to stay at home and not require them to make any unnecessary journeys during the public health emergency.

This means any winners of Lotto games including Euro Millions between January 9th and July 5th will have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize.