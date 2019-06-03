Katie Taylor to arrive back in Dublin on Tuesday morning

Undisputed lightweight boxing world champion Katie Taylor is set to arrive back into Dublin on Tuesday morning following her victory at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The Bray boxer is scheduled to arrive into Dublin Airport on a Delta airline flight at 9.50am on Tuesday, June 4th where a reception will be held to celebrate her win at the weekend where she added the WBC to her WBA, IBF and WBO straps.

Taylor narrowly defeated Belgium’s Delfine Persoon after a controversial majority point’s decision; two scores of 96-94 tipping the bout in her favour with the third judge calling a draw at 95 points apiece.

Taylor expected the toughest fight of her career and was hanging on for survival at the end of 10 battering rounds of top class boxing.

Afterwards a number of commentators - including Carl Frampton and David Haye - suggested it was a contentious decision, with Persoon unlucky to have lost.

Taylor’s 34-year-old Belgian opponent has confirmed she will lodge a formal complaint with boxing authorities following her defeat. Speaking to Belgian publication Sudpresse, she said: “Yes, we will file claim. Even if it will probably not help anything.