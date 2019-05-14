Jury to resume deliberations in trial over killing at Cork filling station

The jury is set to resume its deliberations in Cork on Tuesday in the trial of two truck drivers charged with the murder of a man (40) at a filling station in north Co Cork.

Polish nationals Tomasz Wasowicz (45) and Marcin Skrzpezyk (31), who were driving for Macroom Haulage at the time, deny the murder of Hungarian Ludowit Pasztor, a father of two, at the Amber Filling Station at Carrignagroghera, Fermoy, on February 21st 2017.

Yesterday Ms Justice Carmel Stewart completed her charge to the jury of eight men and four women in the case at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork. After jurors had deliberated for more than an hour, she sent them home and requested them to return on Tuesday morning.

Over the past two weeks, the jury has heard evidence from several prosecution witnesses. Although the accused did not take to the witness box, the jury heard memos of interviews with them when they were arrested and questioned by gardaí about Mr Pasztor’s death.

The jury heard evidence from Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster that Mr Pasztor suffered a depressed complex fracture at the base of skull where she also found three lacerations which she believed were consistent with a single blow from an iron bar found near his body.