Jury in Michael Lowry case resumes deliberations

The jury in the trial of Independent TD Michael Lowry has resumed its deliberations on a verdict.

It is the State’s case that Mr Lowry’s company, Garuda Ltd, received £248,624 sterling (€372,000) in commission from Norpe OY, a refrigeration company based in Finland, in August 2002.

Mr Lowry (64) of Glenreigh, Holycross, Co. Tipperary, had pleaded not guilty to four charges of filing incorrect tax returns on dates between August 2002 and August 2007 in relation to a sum of Stg £248,624 received by his company, Garuda Ltd and one charge in relation to failing to keep a proper set of accounts on dates between August 28th, 2002 and August 3rd, 2007.

He further pleaded not guilty on behalf of Garuda Ltd to three similar charges in relation to the company’s tax affairs and one charge of failing to keep a proper set of accounts on the same dates.

At 4.30pm on Friday Judge Nolan told the jury to cease its deliberations for the evening.