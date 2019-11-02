Junction at which cyclist died ‘extremely dangerous’, say residents

The junction at which a cyclist was involved in a fatal collision on Friday morning is “extremely dangerous” for road users, local residents have said.

On Friday morning, a cement truck collided with a male cyclist when it was turning left off the South Circular Road at the junction with Brookfield Road, just at the rear of St James’s Hospital.

On Friday night, around 50 local residents and campaigners for improved cycling infrastructure attended a vigil for the man, who has not yet been identified.

The junction is near the site of the new National Children’s Hospital, and the construction of the site has resulted in increased vehicles on the road.

Cathy O’Connor, a member of the South Circular Road Residents’ Association, said local residents had become increasingly concerned about the risk posed to pedestrians.

In emails sent to Kevin Street Garda Station, local residents detailed vehicles breaking red lights, exceeding speed limits, and near accidents over the last number of months.

While there there was no evidence of any such factors behind Friday’s fatality, residents said they were living in “constant fear” because of the road traffic problems.

Speaking at the vigil, Vivienne Brennan, from the Kilmainham Residents’ Association, said the increased traffic as a result of construction work made pedestrians and cyclists more vulnerable.

“We have raised issues about the safety of the trucks going in and out of the main road,” Ms Brennan said. “A lot of the residents have highlighted the dangers, the lack of security and management in the area, and issues of cyclists and pedestrians and residents as well.”

Cathy McGennis, who lives adjacent to the junction with her four children, said the road had been “lethal for years”.

“When the planning permission for the hospital was first going ahead we made an objection based on a number of grounds, but the main one was traffic,” she said.

“We’ve tried to let people know that this is a risk. Anybody can see it here. It’s just absolutely lethal.”

Gardaí are still investigating the collision, a spokesman said. They is appealing for anyone with information, particularly any motorists who may have been on the South Circular Road between 8.45am and 9.15am and who may have dash cam footage, to come forward. They are asked to contact Kevin Street station on (01) 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.