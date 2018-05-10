Joseph Deacy’s family issues appeal: ‘Someone knows what happened’

The family of an English GAA player, who was murdered while on a visit to Co Mayo last August, says they are convinced that “someone knows what happened” and has appealed for this person to contact investigating gardaí.

The Dublin City Coroner on Thursday adjourned the inquest into his death of 21-year-old Joseph (Joe) Deacy at the request of An Garda Síochana to permit officers to continue their investigation.

Following the adjournment, the victim’s father Adrian, who is based in St Alban’s, Hertfordshire, released a short statement saying they “hoped and prayed” continuing investigations will eventually bring to justice those responsible for the death of their beloved one.

“We truly believe that someone knows what happened and every day we question how they can live with their conscience and carry on as if nothing happened”, the statement continued.

Joe Deacy, a promising GAA footballer, was found seriously injured outside a house at Gortnasillagh, Swinford, Co Mayo in the early hours of Sunday, August 13th , 2017.

He was rushed by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar before being removed to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where he died later that day.

Two men arrested for questioning in November under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act were later released without charge.

Mr Deacy had been visiting relatives in Co Mayo when he sustained fatal injuries.

He had been socialising in Kiltimagh on the night before his death.

Last January, the Deacy family issued an appeal on RTÉ’S Crimecall for fresh information on their loved one’s death.

Hertfordshire GAA Club St Colmcille’s – who the tragic youngster played for – also issued an appeal at the time of the programme for new information stating: “Joe deserves a break and so does his family for some sort of peace of mind and closure”.