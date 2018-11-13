John Finucane to run for Sinn Féin in NI local elections

Belfast solicitor John Finucane is to stand for Sinn Féin in Belfast in next May’s local government elections, it was announced on Tuesday.

Mr Finucane, son of murdered Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane, was selected for the Castle area of Belfast City Council alongside sitting councillor Mary Ellen Campbell at a convention in Belfast Castle.

Sinn Féin is seeking to gain a second and extra seat in that electoral area.

Mr Finucane failed to take a seat when he stood against the DUP’s Nigel Dodds in the Westminster general election last year.

He lost to Mr Dodds by about 2,000 votes but increased the Sinn Fein vote in the constituency by close to 5,400 votes.