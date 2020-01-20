Joan Burton objects to local housing development

Labour TD Joan Burton has objected to a proposed housing development in her constituency, stating that it is “detrimental to the local environment” and “damaging to residential amenity”.

Glenveagh Homes has submitted a planning application to An Bord Pleanála seeking permission to build 192 apartments across five, five-storey buildings at Balroy House, Castleknock, Dublin 15.

In a joint submission letter to the planning board, Ms Burton and local Labour councillor John Walsh called for the application to be rejected “as it is contrary to proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

“The scale and height of the proposed five-block, five-storey over-basement development is inappropriate and out of keeping with the pattern of development in the surrounding area,” they said in the letter. “A development consisting of 5 five-storey blocks will have a negative visual impact on surrounding estates.”

The local representatives also stated there is an “inappropriate” mix of housing due to the focus on apartments.

“Many of the assumptions made in the social infrastructure report are predicated on the idea that most occupants in the new development will not have families,” they said. “Any development on this site should include adequate provision for three- or four-bedroom family homes on a similar basis to neighbouring estates.”

‘Flawed’

The two politicians stated that the infrastructure report attached to the planning application is “fundamentally flawed”.

“Overall the report reveals a striking ignorance of local conditions in terms of provision for schools and other necessary social infrastructure,” they said. “The scale of the development will impose unsustainable pressure on schools and childcare places in the area which are already heavily over-subscribed.”

The development, if approved, will see the demolition of the existing two-storey nursing home and supporting buildings, according to the planning application.

The apartment blocks will comprise 67 one-bedroom apartments, 104 two-bedroom apartments and 21 three-bedroom apartments. The ground floor of one of the blocks will also feature a crèche, a gym, a “residential amenity room” and a security room.

The proposal also includes provision for the construction of 240 car-parking spaces, 180 basement cycle spaces and 172 surface cycle spaces.

The application was submitted under the strategic housing development plan, meaning it bypasses the local authority and is submitted directly to the planning board.

The Fingal County Council area committee passed a motion in November stating it would also object to the proposal because it is “fundamentally flawed, does not create a sustainable community and is contrary to proper planning”.

In a statement to An Bord Pleanála as part of the application, Glenveagh homes said the proposed development “responds to the identified strategic need for a greater mix in the housing stock in urban areas”.

The developer added that the proposal meets building height guidelines, density guidelines and apartment size guidelines.