‘It’s the worst we’ve ever seen’: Flooding in west leads to school and road closures

“Sudden and severe” flooding in Clifden, Co Galway, early on Wednesday saw schools close early and houses evacuated as waters surged on the Owenglin river.

Up to 50mm of rainfall was recorded in the Connemara area overnight on Tuesday and on Wednesday morning, as a weather system in the northwest pushed south, Galway County Council said in a statement.

Fire services evacuated people from 17 properties in Clifden after the town was significantly impacted by flooding amid the rainfall, including from residences close to the Station House Hotel. A holiday village was also evacuated. There were no reports of injuries.

Senior assistant fire chief Anthony Travers told Galway Bay FM: “It appears that the flooding was very sudden and severe.”

The rain was unexpected, with no weather warning for the deluge of rain in the area until 9am on Wednesday.

“For a lot of people the first they knew of it was when they woke up and the roads were like rivers. The Sky Road near where I live was just a torrent of water. It’s the worst we have ever seen, really shocking,” said local councillor Eileen Mannion. She said people might have been able to get sandbags if they knew of the situation in advance.

Hundreds of students were sent home early from school following Garda advice, including pupils at Clifden Community School and Scoil Mhuire NS.

Manager of the Abbeyglen Castle Hotel in Clifden Brian Hughes said the situation was “much worse” than recent storms because it was affecting people’s houses. “It’s just terrible. Absolutely awful.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, Mr Hughes said: “We’ve never seen our local river flood like this ever. We’ve never seen it burst its banks. I’ve lived in Clifden my whole life, I’ve never seen the likes of this ever.”

Dramatic videos

Dramatic videos on social media showed wild and raging flows in the river. Several roads were impassable early on Wednesday as the N59 between Galway and Clifden was flooded at a number of locations, including Maam Cross, Recess and Kylemore Abbey.

Householders began returning to their dwellings in the afternoon as floodwaters receded as the tide went out, but the damage to property is estimated to run to thousands of euro.

While the waters began to recede on Wednesday afternoon, Galway County Council remained “on alert” on Wednesday night, as a yellow level rain warning remained in force until 9pm for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.