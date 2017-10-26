It could be who? Last night’s winning €7.5m Lotto ticket was sold in this shop

One lucky customer of a shop in Thurles, Co Tipperary is now €7,545,870 richer.

Wednesday night’s winning National Lottery ticket was sold in Eason in Thurles Shopping Centre, Co Tipperary.

There was one winner of the jackpot and the winning numbers are 8, 10, 11, 25, 28, 32 - with the bonus number 35.

“We are all so excited for the lucky customer,” said manager Deirdre O’Toole. “We have no idea who it is – hopefully one of our regulars.

“There’s a very local bunch of customers who buy lotto tickets here every week. Most are buying small amounts, though there are a few syndicates as well. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

There was also one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw, with someone “in the North” holding a ticket worth €250,000.